Timmins police echo tainted drug alert by Porcupine Health Unit

Timmins police and health officials in the Cochrane District are warning the public that drugs circulating the area may contain deadly substances after an increase in suspected opioid overdoses.

The health unit issued an alert last week about street drugs suspected of being tainted with opioids and that "multiple doses of naloxone have been needed to revive people."

"Any drug may contain powerful opioids. People have overdosed and were unaware they were using substances with opioids in them," Porcupine Health Unit said in a Nov. 1 alert. "There is no consistent description of the drugs causing the overdoses other than potency. These opioids are extremely potent, a dose as small as a grain of salt can be fatal."

Substances like fentanyl and carfentanil can come in different colours or textures such as counterfeit pills and powders, the health unit said.

To avoid a potentially fatal outcome, it is recommended to:

Not use substances while alone and ensure someone will be able to help if an overdose occurs;

Use the National Overdose Response Service 1-888-688-6677;

Start by using a small amount first and go slow;

Avoid mixing different substances;

Carry multiple naloxone kits, they are available for free at the health unit office and most pharmacies.

In the event of a suspected overdose:

Shout the person's name and shake their shoulders

Call 911 if the person is unresponsive

Give naloxone – one spray into the nostril or inject one vial into an arm or leg

Give chest compressions

If there are no improvements after two or three minutes, administer more naloxone, continue chest compressions and stay with them

It is unclear how many suspected overdoses have happened in the Timmins area that prompted the alert and it is unknown if any were fatal.