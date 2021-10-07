Timmins police find unconscious people and $48K worth of illicit drugs in a car at local mall

On Tuesday morning, Timmins police say they got a call from a concerned citizen at the Porcupine Mall about an unconscious man and woman in a parked car with the engine running.

“We’re very thankful that the alert citizen did the appropriate thing and notified the authority figures," said police spokesperson Marc Depatie.

"Both parties were roused by the police but they declined medical treatment."

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two people from Schumacher and seized $48,000 in illegal drugs, including blue and teal fentanyl, methamphetamines, and Canadian currency.

“They were able to arrest individuals … for trafficking and drugs," said Darren Dinel, an inspector with the Timmins police.

Dinel said this case is a good example of how important a role the public can play in helping police combat drug trafficking in the city -- and in saving lives. He said the fentanyl seized in this incident was destined for the streets of Timmins.

Charged are a 39-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man. They face drug possession and trafficking charges, as well as possession of stolen property offences. The man is also charged with impaired driving.