Timmins police have suspect in custody following fatal shooting

CTV News has learned Timmins police have a suspect in custody after one person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in Schumacher overnight.

Police told CTV News a person from the Greater Toronto Area has been arrested in connection to the shooting in the east end of Timmins.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. at an apartment on Father Costello Drive.

Officers were called to the scene after reports of gunfire at the apartment building.

"A local man succumbed to his injuries at the scene," Timmins Police Service said in a news release. "The other two shooting victims, a man and a woman, both of Timmins, were taken to hospital by ambulance for medical treatment for their respective injuries."

Police are guarding the scene and detectives are working with the forensic unit on the homicide investigation.

The shooting is considered an isolated incident and police said there is no threat to public safety.

"At first blush, it appears that this is an incident involving the drug subculture, but that has to be determined by investigation, but that’s the premise we’re working under at present," Marc Depatie, spokesperson for Timmins police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 705-264-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More details about the arrest and charges are expected. This article will be updated as soon as the information becomes available.

With files from Lydia Chubak, reporter for CTV News Timmins