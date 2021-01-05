Timmins police say they have two people in custody Tuesday morning as they continue to investigate the discharge of a firearm overnight at a six-unit apartment complex.

Marc Depatie, a spokesperson for Timmins Police Service, said an argument between two men inside a basement apartment around 11 p.m. Monday escalated to a point where a firearm was discharged.

The men barricaded themselves in the apartment when police arrived.

Officers closed part of Sixth Avenue between Tamarack Street and Balsam Street North after the incident, which happened near the Pine Street North intersection. Parts of Cedar Street North were also affected.

Some residents had to be evacuated, while others nearby were told to stay indoors.

It was a confusing morning for many residents who wondered what drew such a large police presence.

But for Christopher Arbic, who lives in the area, said crime in the neighbourhood has become commonplace.

"I work in retail, I know how much theft goes on," Arbic said. "My garage was broken into Christmas Eve. All my tools were stolen. It's nothing new."

Kim MacFarlane agrees, having moved to the area two years ago. In that time, she said the amount of crime on her block alone makes her fear for her safety.

"I don't come out at night because I'm afraid," MacFarlane said. "There's been needles, overdoses, drugs being sold ... I've even stopped bringing my grandkids here sometimes."

"It's scary living here."

The provincial police's canine and tactics and rescue units were called in to assist, along with critical incident negotiators.

"Preliminary findings indicate that no person was injured," Depatie said.

He told CTV News that two people have been taken into custody as of 10:30 a.m. and said that a "laundry list" of charges is still being compiled.

The immediate area has been cordoned off and remains under police control.

"We are seeking a search warrant to locate and secure evidence linked to this event," Depatie said.

