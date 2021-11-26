Timmins police ID victim of Nov. 17 homicide
The Timmins Police Service has identified the victim of a homicide in the afternoon of Nov. 17 on Mountjoy Street South.
In a news release Friday, police said the victim was Shane Guthrie-Douglas, 20, of Scarborough, who was pronounced dead at Timmins and District Hospital.
"A post-mortem examination has been completed in keeping with an order issued by the local coroner’s office," police said.
Investigators with the criminal investigations division are continuing with their investigation.
"As always, an appeal for anyone who might have observed suspicious activity at or near the intersection of Second Avenue and Mountjoy Street South area during the late afternoon hours of Nov. 17 to come forward is being made public," police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the criminal investigations division directly at 705-264-1201 or to provide anonymous information through the Crime Stopper tip line at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
-
As COVID-19 cases soar, Sudbury's health unit issues work-at-home instructionsAfter reporting 47 new cases on Thursday alone, Public Health Sudbury & Districts is tightening restrictions in the area in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.
-
Volunteers needed at Simcoe Muskoka COVID-19 vaccine clinicsThe Simcoe Muskoka health unit is looking for volunteers to work at COVID-19 vaccination clinics across the region.
-
Stocks sink on new COVID variant; Dow loses 905 pointsStocks are closing sharply lower on Wall Street Friday, after a coronavirus variant from South Africa appeared to be spreading across the globe and the European Union proposed suspending air travel from southern Africa.
-
Indoor private gatherings limited to 10 people in Kingston area as COVID-19 cases riseMedical officer of health Dr. Piotr Oglaza has issued a Section 22 class order, implementing indoor social gathering restrictions in private dwellings within Kingston, Frontenac, and Lennox and Addington.
-
Manitoba reports 153 new COVID-19 cases, one death on FridayThe province has reported more than 150 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, along with the death of another Manitoban.
-
Environment Canada warns heavy rains approaching Vancouver IslandEnvironment Canada has issued a special weather statement for West Vancouver Island as heavy rains are expected to hit the south coast of British Columbia over the weekend.
-
37 new COVID-19 cases reported between MLHU and SWPHThe Middlesex-London Health Unit reported 13 new COVID-19 cases Friday, while Southwestern Public Health reported 24.
-
Canadian officials 'monitoring' new COVID-19 variant as calls grow for new border restrictionsAs federal officials prepare to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic Friday afternoon, the country’s transport minister says officials are 'monitoring the situation' as concerns grow over a new variant of the coronavirus.
-
Interaction with homeless man in Sudbury sparks 9-year old into actionA Sudbury youth who said he was touched by an interaction with a homeless man is doing his part to make a difference.