Timmins police ID victim of Nov. 17 homicide

The Timmins Police Service has identified the victim of a homicide in the afternoon of Nov. 17 on Mountjoy Street South.

In a news release Friday, police said the victim was Shane Guthrie-Douglas, 20, of Scarborough, who was pronounced dead at Timmins and District Hospital.

"A post-mortem examination has been completed in keeping with an order issued by the local coroner’s office," police said.

Investigators with the criminal investigations division are continuing with their investigation.

"As always, an appeal for anyone who might have observed suspicious activity at or near the intersection of Second Avenue and Mountjoy Street South area during the late afternoon hours of Nov. 17 to come forward is being made public," police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the criminal investigations division directly at 705-264-1201 or to provide anonymous information through the Crime Stopper tip line at 1-800-222-8477 or online.