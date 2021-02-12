A Timmins area man was killed in a tragic crash on Highway 101 Thursday night and police are investigating.

South Porcupine's Donald J. Campbell, 72, has died after the vehicle he was driving eastward left the roadway stopping in the north ditch of the road, police said.

Marc Depatie, Timmins Police Service's communications coordinator, told CTV News the call came in at 5:49 p.m.

It happened east of the Bruce Avenue interchange and resulted in the road being closed from about 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. to allow investigators to process the evidence at the scene.

"He had just passed the Bruce interchange and crossed into oncoming traffic. Thankfully, no collision occurred, his vehicle left the roadway and came to rest in the north ditch," Depatie said. "Immediate first aid was rendered by passerby, as well as emergency services personnel. Sadly, those efforts did not resuscitate the person involved."

Campbell was the only person in the vehicle and was transported to hospital following the crash and later passed away.

Police thank the people who assisted at the scene including first responders.

"The Timmins Police is appealing to any witnesses who may have observed the actual collision or the driving behavior (sic) immediately before the collision occurred to provide their information to the Traffic Section investigators at 705-264-1201," police said in a news release Friday morning.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing and coroners are determining the cause of death, but believe a medical issue could have been responsible for the collision.

The cause of the crash is still unknown at this time.