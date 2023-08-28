Timmins police investigate fire at the Mini-Putt and Batting Cages

Timmins Fire Department officials said they got a call about a fire at 'The Mini-Putt and Batting Cages' around 1:30 Monday morning.

Crews managed to contain the blaze to where it started, in the business's office building.

"It was fully involved (and) there was no injuries. No one was here at the time," said Fire Chief Bernie Stansa.

"Well they saw somebody but we don’t know if it’s anything related to this and we’re continuing the investigation with the police and there’s several possible causes. But we still have camera footage that we’re looking at.”

The Timmins Police Service forensic team was also called in to help determine the cause.

At this point, police said nothing is being ruled out and welcome any information from the public. Officials also said they have not called in the Fire Marshall's Office.

“Typically speaking, it’s a matter of dollar value or loss of life that gets the fire marshall’s office involved," said Marc Depatie, police communications coordinator.

"I don’t believe this fire meets that threshold but at this point, we’re open to any assistance that might be coming our way.”

Stansa said crews responded to the blaze with about 13 firefighters. He suspects it started inside the office building and it didn’t affect the mini-putt course.