Timmins police investigate reports of a man in a car approaching young children

The Timmins Police Service is investigating an incident where the driver of a vehicle is alleged to have approached a group of younger children in the Shirley Street North area of Timmins.

The incident was reported July 10 in the Shirley Street North area of Timmins, prompting police to issue a public advisory.

"The identity and intentions of the driver are the core subject of the investigation at present," police said in a news release Tuesday.

"In the course of the initial phases of the investigation, varied descriptors of the vehicle involved have been provided to the Timmins Police Service."

The vehicle has been described as a silver, four-door vehicle, while other witnesses said the car was gold or blue in color.

The driver who allegedly approached the children is described as a male person in his mid 20s to early 30s.

"The Timmins Police wish to remind residents to call in any and all forms of suspicious activity as soon as possible for immediate investigation," the release said.

"This matter is viewed as an isolated incident that is being addressed by means of thorough investigation by the Timmins Police Service."

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Timmins police directly at 705-264-1201 or the Crime Stopper tip line at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.