Timmins police investigate sudden death

The criminal investigation division of the Timmins Police Service is on the scene of a residence in Porcupine where a body has been discovered.

Police were contacted Tuesday that a family member had been located inside a residence on Ferguson Road.

"Timmins Police officers attended along with EMS paramedics who confirmed that the subject of the call was in fact deceased," police said in a news release Wednesday.

"The Timmins Police Service is conducting its investigation in collaboration with the local coroner."

The remains have been removed from the residence and a post-mortem will be completed by the coroner’s office.

"The residence remains under the control of the criminal investigations division of the Timmins Police Service pending the results of the post-mortem examination," police said.

The name of the deceased is being withheld until the identity is confirmed and next-of-kin notifications have been completed.

Police are asking any witnesses or anyone with information on what happened to call 705-264-1201 the Crime Stoppers tipline, 1-800-222-8477, or submit a tip online.