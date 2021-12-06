Timmins police investigating after body found
An investigation is underway after the body of a man was found in the backyard of a Timmins apartment building Sunday morning, police said.
Officers were called to help paramedics at an Avenue Road apartment building when "the body of a deceased male person was located outside," Timmins Police Service said in a news release Monday.
The scene, which was cordoned off for a while, has been released.
Members of the Criminal Investigations unit are working with the forensic team and local coroner on the case.
"While foul play has not been ruled out, the investigation is proceeding at a healthy pace and is focused on determining the level of misadventure involved in the incident," police said.
The cause of death has not been confirmed and an autopsy has been ordered.
"The identity of the deceased person is being withheld pending positive identification and the notifications to next of kin," police said.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Timmins police at 705-264-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
