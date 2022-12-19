Timmins police investigating weekend homicide

Timmins police are investigating after the body of a lone, male victim was found at a Mountjoy Street South apartment on Sunday. It is the third murder in the northeast in less than a week.

Officers were called to the scene the morning of Dec. 18, Timmins Police Service said in a news release Monday.

The victim was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead by the coroner.

His name is being withheld pending identification and next of kin notification.

"The scene remains under the control of the Timmins Police Service to allow for forensic identification unit officers to complete their investigative tasks," police said.

"The investigation is being led by criminal investigations division who are working in collaboration with the local coroner’s office."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 705-264-1201 or make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This comes after two other homicides in northern Ontario over the last week, one in Sault Ste. Marie on Wednesday and North Bay on Saturday.

The 27-year-old suspect accused in Sault Ste. Marie has been arrested.

There is no indication there is any connection between the three murders.