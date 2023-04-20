Timmins police issue warning after two teens victims of sextortion

The Timmins Police Service is issuing a public advisory warning of a recent increase of teens being targets in sextortion incidents.

“The Timmins Police Service is in receipt of two reported cases of sextortion in the last month,” police said in a news release Thursday.

“Both incidents involved local teenagers who had fallen prey to this sort of criminal behaviour as identified victims.”

Sextortion is when victims are blackmailed because they or someone else has shared an intimate photo and threatens to send it to others.

“Sextorters convince their victims to exchange sexual content and often start the trade by sharing a sexual photo first,” said information from Cybertip.ca.

“The targeted youth then sends a sexual photo or video, or are tricked into exposing themselves or engaging in a sexual act over a livestream and being unknowingly recorded.”

Young men are often convinced they are talking to a young woman, Cybertip said:

“If a young girl is victimized, the sextorter typically demands additional sexual photos and videos. If the sextorter targets a boy, they almost always demand money instead.”

Police in Timmins said there “has been a significant rise in the number of victims of sextortion across Canada.”

“The Timmins police strongly urge against young persons engaging in the practise of sharing intimate images or photos over the internet with persons who cannot be trusted absolutely,” police said.

“The Internet has its inherent potential dangers and the outcomes of being overly trusting or adventurous with unsavoury characters can pose a serious threat to a person’s self-image and well-being.”