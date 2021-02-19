The Timmins Police Service (TPS) executed two search warrants simultaneously on Feb. 18 seizing an assortment of narcotics and arresting seven people on trafficking charges.

Officials say the search warrants were procured through an ongoing drug investigation involving the TPS Drug Enforcement Section, platoon officers, TPS Emergency Response Teams, and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).



Police executed the warrants yesterday morning at residences on Kirby Avenue and Joseph Street where they seized a number of drugs including:

33.6g of Crack Cocaine

233.7g of Cocaine

163.5g of Crystal Methamphetamine

Methamphetamine Tablets - estimated at 11,069 tablets

70g of Purp (Fentanyl/ Heroin)

10.4g of Blue (Fentanyl/ Heroin )

8.5g Green (Fentanyl/ Heroin)

38.5 of Psilocybin

Percocet 40 Tablets

A large quantity of suspected counterfeit pills along with other unknown prescription pills

Police also seized a .22 caliber handgun and over $5,000 in Canadian currency.



As a result of the search and seizure on Joseph Street, police have charged a three Timmins residents with the following:

5 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Possession of a Restricted or Prohibited Weapon

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Unauthorized Possession of a Restricted of Prohibited Weapon

3 counts of Careless Storage of a Firearm

2 counts of Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Restricted or Prohibited Weapon

One of the accused faces additional charges of Personation with Intent to Mislead, 3 counts of Failing to Comply with Release Order.



A 26-year-old Windsor man from and a 25-year-old man from Richmond Hill were also arrested on trafficking charges as result of the search and seizure executed at the Kirby Avenue residence.



Both men were also in possession of property police said was obtained by crime.



Another two residents were arrested and the scene as both has outstanding arrest warrants from other unrelated incidents.



All individuals were schedule to appear in bail court this morning.

