Timmins police looking for arson suspect

Timmins police are looking for help with identifying someone in connection to a suspicious shed fire.

The blaze happened at a Pine Street South property around 10:10 a.m. Tuesday, Timmins police said in a news release.

"Surveillance video harvested by the investigator has yielded stills of a person of interest who was in the direct vicinity when the fire began," police said.

No one was hurt as a result of the fire, but an adjacent property sustained damage.

Anyone with information about the incident (TI22021225) is asked to call police at 705-264-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.