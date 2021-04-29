Timmins police looking for suspicious vehicle after children harassed

Timmins Police Service is investigating after a vehicle of suspects yelled sexually suggestive things to children out riding their bikes on Tuesday.

It happened around 6:25 p.m. Tuesday on Park Avenue in the Mountjoy area of Timmins when a dark-coloured sport utility vehicle (SUV) was driving around the neighbourhood.

"A child advised that he had been biking with his friends on Park Ave. when a vehicle drove by them and occupants inside yelled out sexually suggestive remarks to them," police said in a news release Thursday morning. "There were three male passengers in the back seat along with the driver."

The suspects are being described as Caucasian in their late teens, one with long, blonde hair and another with short black/grey hair.

"A separate adult witness indicated that it was a female voice yelling out unknown comments from the vehicle," police said.

After the incident, the child went directly home and told an adult, which police said was the right thing to do in the situation.

Now, police are looking for the vehicle and to identify the suspects and said there will be an increased presence of officers in the area.

Luckily, no one was harmed in the encounter.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers and if the vehicle is seen or a similar situation happens again.