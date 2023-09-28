Timmins police looking for witness driving blue Kia Sorrento

As Timmins police continue to investigate a crash that sent a pedestrian to hospital with serious injuries last week, they are looking to speak to the driver of a blue Kia Sorrento who may have witnessed the collision.

A 23-year-old female was struck by a pickup truck on Riverside Drive between Joseph Street and Royale Street around 11:40 a.m. Sept. 21.

"The collision occurred as the driver of a pickup truck was proceeding with the right of way on Riverside Drive when he struck the pedestrian who had elected to cross the roadway,” police said in a news release.

Bystanders provided first aid and the victim was taken to hospital by ambulance after the crash.

"Based on the investigation, officers would like the public’s assistance in locating and speaking with the female driver of a blue Kia Sorrento which was westbound in the curb lane of Riverside Drive at the time of the collision," Timmins police said in a news release Wednesday.

"It is likely that that this motorist can offer vital details that can assist in making determinations as to the root cause of the collision."

Anyone with information about the identity of the witness or the crash is asked to call police at 705-264-1201 or make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

"The Timmins Police Service encourage this motorist or anyone who may know the identity of the motorist to come forward and lend assistance in order to complete the investigation," police said.