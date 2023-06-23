Timmins Police Pipes and Drums Band performs for seniors at St. Mary's Gardens

The Timmins Police Pipes and Drums Band performed for the residents of St. Mary's Gardens, the first big event at the home since the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The band helped residents ring in the first day of summer with familiar tunes such as Auld Lang Syne.

“We pulled out all the stops ... we wanted the residents to have a good time," said Dawna Carrier, community relations with St. Mary's Gardens.

"Seeing all the heads bobbing to the music and all the smiles on the faces I think we were successful.”

“Oh, they were wonderful,” said Lise Neamtu, a resident of St. Mary's Gardens.

"We used to go to Sudbury every summer to see my grandmother and there was a school on top of the hill and they played bagpipes there at night and I haven’t heard them since then and when I heard they were coming here I was so excited.”

Pipe Major Tom Luke started the volunteer band in 2000 with support from former Timmins Police Chief Denis Lavoie and the Timmins Police Association.

“It gets down to the soul," said Luke.

"People really enjoy it and that’s what makes us feel good. That’s how we get paid.”

Luke and his wife have taught more than a dozen people to play snare drums and bagpipes. Some of the bandmates include physicians, police and corrections officers.

After the performance, residents met with the musicians and some also tried their hand at drumming.

Band leaders said COVID-19 had an impact on many pipe bands, but not theirs. Luke said he is hoping to achieve a total of 14 pipers -- the band currently has nine. Soon, it will have five drummers.

The band performs at a variety of functions including weddings, funerals and graduations.