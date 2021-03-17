On Tuesday afternoon, Timmins police drug enforcement officers, along with two other units, executed a search warrant at a residence on Elm Street North.

As a result, they seized:

64.7 grams of "blue" fentanyl with an estimated street value of $38,820

$1,930 in Canadian currency

The Timmins Police Service arrested and charged four people with drug trafficking-related offences, including two local residents, a 45-year old man and a 34-year-old woman.

A 20-year-old from Toronto and a 21-year-old of no fixed address were also arrested in the drug raid, the last of which is also charged with three counts of failing to comply with probation orders. Three of the people arrested, except the Timmins man, were also charged with having property obtained by crime under $5,000.

All four of the accused were held in police custody, pending the outcome of their bail hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.