Timmins police receive multiple complaints about aggressive panhandling

Timmins police said Monday that aggressive panhandling is becoming a problem in the city.

They want to remind residents that asking people for money is only allowed if it's done in a non-threatening manner.

"Persons who engage in panhandling for funds are reminded that such solicitation must be completed in a non-aggressive manner in order to be in full compliance with the applicable provincial statutes," police said in a news release.

"Any solicitation that is aggressive, obstructive, or intimidating in any way forms the foundation for a charge to be laid under the Safe Streets Act of Ontario, which carries a monetary fine as a potential penalty."

Problem areas include strip malls and other retail locations. So far, police are taking "an educational approach."

But arresting people who pressure others to give them money is an option.

"Anyone who solicits any person for money publicly must do so in such a way that the option to donate remains a decision that the person solicited can make freely and without any element of threat, intimidation or coercion," police said.