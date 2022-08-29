Timmins police report spike in thefts from vehicles at hotels, motels

The Timmins Police Service said Monday that thieves are going to "extreme" lengths to steal items from parked vehicles at local hotels and motels.

"Over the past three weeks, several vehicles in parking lots at local hotels and motels have been broken into with many expensive items being stolen," police said in a news release.

"The suspects are persistent and will go to extreme lengths to gain entry into any unattended vehicle."

Commercial vehicles are being broken into "with a certain regularity lately," the release said.

"The suspects typically make off with tools and other items of this nature that have a significant value and importance," police said.

"The Timmins Police Services encourages citizens and guests to the city to remove any valuable items from your vehicles, particularly items that are left visible via vehicle windows."

Police said that officers are working with the local hospitality industry "to encourage patrols by in-house security, enhanced lighting in parking areas and the use of CCTV camera system to inhibit this type of criminal activity."

Anyone with information about the thefts is encouraged to report the matter to the Timmins Police at 705-264-1201, or to call in their information to the Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-222-8477 or by clicking here.