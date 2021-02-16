Timmins police are rerouting traffic on Highway 101 in the west end of the city due to a natural gas leak.

Police sent out a tweet about the issue at 10:04 a.m. Tuesday.

Due to a natural gas line leak, TPS is issuing rerouting traffic on Hwy 101 in the west end of the city.

Traffic approaching Timmins from the west on Hwy 101 is required to either make use of:

- Government Road at the Kamiskotia intersection in order to continue into the city

"Traffic approaching Timmins from the west on Hwy 101 is required to either make use of Government Road at the Kamiskotia intersection in order to continue into the city or accessing Sandy Falls Road in order to continue into the city by means of Lafleur Drive," Timmins Police Service said in a news release. "Westbound traffic exiting the city are required to use either one of these arteries as well in order to continue west on Hwy 101."

Repair crews have been dispatched and police said there is no threat to public safety.

No word on how long it will take to be resolved, but Enbridge Gas tweeted that crews were on scene and repairs would be completed Tuesday afternoon.

We are on scene and #NatGas has been shut off. Safety is always our top priority. Repairs will be completed this afternoon and the highway has reopened. @TimminsToday @CTVNewsNorthern https://t.co/iPc8ZcnCn4