Timmins police resume search for homicide suspect

In a twist to the fatal shooting in Schumacher on Thursday, Timmins police said the suspect arrested in connection to the homicide has been cleared and detectives are resuming their search for the person responsible.

Timmins police said the investigation continues into a shooting at a Father Les Costello apartment building in the east end of town that left one person dead and two others injured.

"The scene also remains under the control of the Timmins Police Service – Criminal Investigations Division working in collaboration with the Forensic Identification Unit and the local Coroner’s office. An obvious police presence in Schumacher can be expected as various sites merit police scrutiny in keeping with this investigation," police said in a news release Friday morning.

An arrest was made Thursday afternoon in collaboration with the Greater Sudbury Police Service, but Timmins officials said that person was found to not be responsible for the shooting in Schumacher.

"The Timmins Police Service continues to seek information on the whereabouts of the person responsible for the shooting," police said. "Nonetheless, the Timmins police wish to make it clear that there is no ongoing or residual threat to public safety stemming from this incident."

Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to come forward.