Timmins police say counterfeit $20 notes circulating in the area
Timmins police are warning the public that counterfeit money is circulating in the city.
Police said in a news release Thursday they are investigating two incidents where fake $20 bills clearly marked with the words “Film Production,” “Film and Video,” and “Not for Legal Tender” printed on them.
"(Individuals using) these bills are counting on store clerks and cashiers to be preoccupied or inattentive in order to successfully pass these false bills," police said in the release.
“Business owners and members of the public are being asked to pay careful attention when completing cash transactions.”
Police said the money could be from movie productions took place in Timmins last winter, but a definite link hasn’t been proven.
To protect yourself, the Bank of Canada has information on detecting fake money at this link: www.bankofcanada.ca/banknotes/counterfeit-prevention/
Anyone with relevant information on this case is asked to call the Timmins police station or report information anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
-
What you need to know about Canada Day celebrations in OttawaA sea of red and white is expected to converge on downtown Ottawa and LeBreton Flats today to celebrate Canada's 155th birthday.
-
-
Program aims to boost relationships with police, Indigenous youthThe second annual Mooz Akinonmaaget Maa Aki Moose Hunt initiative was launched Thursday in Sudbury.
-
Royal Canadian Navy relieves Pacific fleet ship commander for 'inappropriate conduct'The Royal Canadian Navy says it has relieved the commanding officer of a warship in the Pacific Fleet.
-
Murphy’s Logic: Politics trumps public interestThe initial reluctance of governments, federal and provincial, to appoint a public inquiry into the N.S. mass shooting, was difficult to understand. It took the heartfelt pleas of the victims’ families and the fast rising tide of public opinion to make the politicians act.
-
Saanich police search for suspicious men near site of – but unrelated to – BMO shootoutPolice in Saanich – including heavily armed Emergency Response Team officers – were called to search for two suspicious men near Mt. Tolmie Park Thursday afternoon.
-
Man faces charges after leading police on chase, running into home in HalifaxA 30-year-old man is in custody after leading officers on a foot pursuit in Halifax.
-
Crowd gathers for abortion rights rally in BarrieDozens of people gathered in downtown Barrie on Thursday evening to denounce the United States Supreme court's decision to overturn the country's constitutional protection for abortion rights.
-
Calgary public art piece that scorched spectator reinstalled in new locationA piece of public art that was removed and put into storage after burning a hole through a spectator’s jacket has been reinstalled in a new location.