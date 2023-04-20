Timmins police say deactivated cellphones still being used to dial 911

Timmins Police officials said Thursday they are having an issue with non-emergency 911 calls being made using old cellphones.

Officials said 911 can still be accessed even when the SIM card has been removed and the device is no longer associated with a phone plan.

"We want persons who are disposing of their cellphones to be more mindful of the fact that 911 still exists in what would be ordinarily a dead phone," said Marc Depatie, communications coordinator with the Timmins Police Service.

Children often use old phones to play video games or use applications, but police said they have been known to call 911 accidentally.

“We did have one instance where a youngster was repeatedly calling 911 over and over again," said Depatie.

"We felt it was obviously an (emergency) situation where it turned out to be totally groundless."

Police ask adults to teach children when it's appropriate to call 911. They said every cellphone in North America is required to be able to dial 911, but calls from deactivated phones do not have callback numbers.

That makes it crucial that people stay on the line if they disconnect with a 911 operator.

“Along the lines of educating our children it’s important to tell them to stay on the line if they call by accident to advise dispatch,” said Depatie.

“In that way we can send the officers there with the information and make the call quick so that we know everyone’s safe.”

On its website, the CRTC said unintentional calls can be prevented if the auto-dial 911 feature is turned off in the phone settings.