Timmins police say five people allegedly hanging out in grocery store parking lot charged

Timmins Police Service continues to enforce the current province-wide stay-at-home orders and says a group of five people accused of hanging out in a grocery store parking lot has been charged.

Officers were called to a parking lot of a grocery store on Algonquin Boulevard on Monday evening after a tip by a concerned resident.

"Responding Timmins Police Service officers took note of a group of people congregating in and around a number of parked cars and without adhering to social distancing requirements," police said in a news release Wednesday morning. "A number of persons who had assembled at this location were interviewed by the officers and were found to be socializing while in conflict with the 'stay at home' order currently in place."

The provincial emergency orders prohibit gatherings with anyone outside of your immediate household, except for people who live alone and can "bubble" with one other household. Police said none of the five people shared an address.

Three men ages 20, 23, and 30 and two women ages 20 and 24 were given a provincial offence notice which carries an $880 fine upon conviction or guilty plea.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 224 active cases of COVID-19 in the Cochrane District and town of Hornepayne, with 191 in the Timmins area alone. The continued surge in new COVID-19 infections and increase in COVID-related hospitalizations in the area has caused the City of Timmins to declare another state of emergency on Monday. At the same time, the Porcupine Health Unit has opened up the COVID-19 vaccinations to residents ages 12 and older as a way of curbing the further spread of the disease.

"This marks yet another instance where the Timmins Police Service has found it necessary to lay formal charges as the offence in question was an overt and intentional violation of the applicable statute," police said. "The Timmins Police will continue to maintain a firm and formal approach when confronting such violations as it is deemed to be necessary and appropriate to do so in order to better protect people from their own lack of good judgment and the indulgence in unsafe behaviors."