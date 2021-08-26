Timmins police say impaired driver crashed into vehicles trying to escape, including police cruiser

A suspected impaired driver who is banned from driving anywhere in Canada was involved in multiple collisions Wednesday in Timmins, police said.

In a news release, police said the incident began in the afternoon when a minor collision occurred at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Shirley Street.

"The male driver of a Chevrolet passenger vehicle fled the scene north onto Shirley Street," said a news release. "The driver caused a second collision to occur while in the process of fleeing the scene."

The motorist then drove onto Gatineau Street where witnesses said they had to avoid him to prevent another crash.

"Timmins police located the vehicle and a brief vehicle pursuit ensued with the vehicle being halted eventually at a Camille Street driveway," police said.

"The driver displayed obvious signs of impairment and caused a third collision to occur involving a Timmins police cruiser in the Camille Street driveway."

The 55-year-old suspect made death threats towards police during his arrest, police said.

"Through investigation, it was determined that the driver is currently prohibited from driving anywhere in Canada based on five separate driver’s licence prohibitions," the release said.

The man is now charged with impaired driving, dangerous driving, refusing to give a breath sample, fleeing from police, resisting arrest, driving without a license, five counts of driving while prohibited, two counts of failing to stop at the scene of an accident, three counts of failing to comply with a release order and failing to comply with probation orders.

The accused person remains in police custody awaiting a bail hearing slated for Thursday at the Ontario Court of Justice.