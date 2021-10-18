Timmins police say suspect stole two cans of beer, was drinking them when arrested

A 53-year-old man from Timmins has been charged with several offences following an incident Saturday at a local grocery store.

In a news release Monday, police said they responded to a complaint about someone refusing to leave the store.

"The suspect became disruptive and proceeded to assault the store clerk and then proceeded to collect two cans of beer as he fled the store," police said.

"Based on the investigation, the responding officer was able to identify, locate, and arrest the male suspect a short distance from the store entrance as he was consuming the stolen beer."

After his arrest, police said he became disruptive and assaulted a police officer.

He is now charged with several offences, including assault, theft, causing a disturbance, public intoxication and five counts of failing to comply with probation orders.

The suspect was slated to have a bail hearing Monday in Timmins.