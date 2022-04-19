Timmins police say suspect used metal bar to break window, steal sunglasses
A thief in Timmins recently went to great lengths to steal sunglasses.
In a news release Tuesday, Timmins police said the suspect went to a medical office on Third Avenue on April 5 at 6:12 a.m. carrying a metal bar.
"The suspect stopped in front of the office and waited several moments," police said.
"The suspect looked up and down the street multiple times before turning toward the window and struck it multiple times with the black bar causing the glass to shatter."
At that point, the suspect dropped the metal bar, reached inside the store and took five boxes of Oakley sunglasses.
"Once he obtained the sunglasses, the suspect left the area on foot, leaving his metal bar behind," police said.
The suspect is described as a short Caucasian male with a slim build. He was wearing black pants, a black coat and a black hoodie.
The suspect was also wearing a black balaclava style mask, clear plastic safety glasses and blue latex gloves.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-264-1201, citing occurrence #TI22006034, or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-222-8477 or by clicking here.
