Timmins police search for suspected drug dealer who drove through stop signs, then fled on foot

The Timmins Police Service is searching for a 38-year-old man who fled from police Monday and is wanted on drug trafficking and other charges.

The incident began in the afternoon when police said they spotted a white Ford SUV being driven aggressively in the Mountjoy Street South area by a driver who is known to the police.

"The driver ignored all attempts made by the police officer to have him stop, with the driver proceeding through a number of intersections controlled by clearly erected stop signs," police said in a news release Wednesday.

"The vehicle eventually came to a hurried stop in a parking lot off of Waterloo Road. The driver opted to flee on foot leaving the vehicle abandoned. Quantities of methamphetamines and cocaine, along with weapons, were located within the vehicle by the Timmins police."

The vehicle was sealed as police suspected explosive substances were inside the vehicle, but that turned out not to be the case.

The suspect is wanted on charges of dangerous driving, fleeing from police, weapons possession, trafficking, drug possession, driving while suspended and five counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Timmins police at 705-264-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.