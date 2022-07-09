Timmins Police Service needs more auxiliary officers
The Timmins Police Service is looking for a few good officers to round out its auxiliary unit. Over the next couple of weeks, it's hoping to receive a stack of applications. From that pool, it's looking for five people from the community it thinks would excel.
“We want quality people because they’ll be wearing our uniform so we want to make sure that the right person is suited for this type of work," said Marc Depatie, communications coordinator for the Timmins Police Service.
Lacey Rigg is one of seven auxiliary officers who is currently serving. At times, she goes on ride-alongs with officers.
“If they want us out of the car then we get out of the car with them. If they don’t, then we sit and wait and make sure that we’re observing and at least picking up some stuff they maybe missed so it’s to have our eyes and ears always open and observing of what’s going on," Rigg said.
Auxiliary officers don't get paid and the role requires a twelve-hour a month commitment.
The deadline to apply for an auxiliary position is July 22. People can expect to undergo a background check and psychological evaluation.
A position in the auxiliary department could lead to a full time job as a police officer.
-
Northern Lights Festival Boreal has Bell Park alive with the sound of musicIt's a big weekend in Sudbury as the Northern Lights Festival Boreal celebrates it's 50th anniversary.
-
Elena Rybakina wins Wimbledon women's final for 1st SlamElena Rybakina beat Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the Wimbledon final on Saturday to become the first tennis player from Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam singles championship.
-
Two Regina men arrested after allegedly threatening a man with a rifle: Regina policeOfficers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) responded to an early morning call Thursday after a man was allegedly threatened with a firearm.
-
Food4Kids Waterloo Region only feeding a third of kids in need due to fundingOne local organization says they're only feeding a third of Waterloo Region children in need due to minimal funding.
-
Thousands of invasive zebra mussels found on barge headed for B.C. waters, province saysThousands of invasive zebra mussels have been removed from a barge that recently arrived in B.C., according to the province.
-
Winnipeg organizations partner on 'Depave Paradise' projectA local youth organization is working to make its space greener through a new partnership.
-
Russia raising 'true hell,' Ukrainian governor saysRussian forces are managing to 'raise true hell' in Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland despite reports claiming they were taking an operational pause, a regional governor said Saturday, while another Ukrainian official urged people in Russian-occupied southern areas to evacuate quickly 'by all possible means' ahead of a Ukrainian counteroffensive.
-
'It was definitely chaotic': Rogers services restored for many following network outageOn Friday, the world halted for Rogers customers when the company experienced a province-wide outage.
-
Windsor police issue 946 speeding violations and warnings issued since launch of anti-noise campaignWindsor police say officers have issued 946 violations and warnings for speeding since the launch of their noise campaign two months ago.