Timmins Police Service needs more auxiliary officers

The Timmins Police Service is looking for a few good officers to round out its auxiliary unit. Over the next couple of weeks, it's hoping to receive a stack of applications. From that pool, it's looking for five people from the community it thinks would excel.

“We want quality people because they’ll be wearing our uniform so we want to make sure that the right person is suited for this type of work," said Marc Depatie, communications coordinator for the Timmins Police Service.

Lacey Rigg is one of seven auxiliary officers who is currently serving. At times, she goes on ride-alongs with officers.

“If they want us out of the car then we get out of the car with them. If they don’t, then we sit and wait and make sure that we’re observing and at least picking up some stuff they maybe missed so it’s to have our eyes and ears always open and observing of what’s going on," Rigg said.

Auxiliary officers don't get paid and the role requires a twelve-hour a month commitment.

The deadline to apply for an auxiliary position is July 22. People can expect to undergo a background check and psychological evaluation.

A position in the auxiliary department could lead to a full time job as a police officer.