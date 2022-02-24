Timmins Police Service swears in new chief

The Timmins Police Service turned a new page in leadership Thursday with a swearing-in ceremony at the local library.

Daniel Foy, the incoming police chief, accepted his new badge with pride.

"Today’s a great day," Foy said.

"It’s a start for me in my career to work with the women and men of the Timmins Police Service and the many partners that we have that extend our services and support us in doing what we do in our communities and that is to make Timmins safer."

He comes to the service with 27 years working at and overseeing various Ontario Provincial Police detachments.

He's taking over at a time when Timmins is grappling with serious social issues, including the opioid crisis, homelessness and unsolved homicides.

“We have a very dedicated team of investigators that are advancing the investigation," Foy said.

"They’re working extremely hard and remain committed to not only advancing the investigation, but to working with our partners in policing throughout the province of Ontario.”

Outgoing chief John Gauthier has dedicated 30 years of his life with the service, 11 as chief. He said he has no regrets and he'd do it all over again in a heartbeat.

“I like putting those little fires out," Gauthier said.

"Something came up and it was fairly important and there was that sense of going OK, we got through this one, what’s the next one coming up?"

Gauthier said he'll miss the camaraderie, but is looking forward to some downtime and is considering his options, including politics.

“It’s no secret, I’ve talked to some people about maybe taking … a spot on council perhaps, perhaps.”

He said he hasn't made a final decision on whether he will run for council, but he said he's not done with serving his community just yet.