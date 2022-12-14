Timmins Police Service to hire more officers in the New Year

The Timmins Police Services Board held its first meeting this week since the municipal election. Two key agenda items were the annual report for 2021 and the 2023 budget.

Timmins Police Insp. Darren Dinel said there was a 26 per cent drop in motor vehicle collisions in 2021, compared to the year before. Of the more than 800 crashes, four resulted in fatalities.

Another key figure in the report is the increase in the number of calls the Mobile Crisis Rapid Response Team received. It went up 42 per cent last year.

Looking ahead, Dinel said the service will be addressing a number of other important initiatives.

“One of the hot topics that’s coming up right now is the safe consumption site, as well as enforcement initiatives,” he said.

“So whether it be guns and gangs, human trafficking, drug enforcement, those are some of the areas that we’re focused on."

When it comes to the organization's finances, the proposed budget for next year is $18 million, up almost five per cent, with 87 per cent of it going to salaries and benefits.

The service also plans to upgrade the 911 call centre's technology to allow residents to text their emergencies and send videos. Another priority is to recruit more officers.

“We want to get to 96," said Deputy Chief Henry Dacosta.

"Currently our complement is 90. We’re working to even get to 90. We need some staffing here. We’re about 10 officers that we could hire right now.”

Communications coordinator Marc Depatie said Timmins has a great deal to offer anyone interested in a career in law enforcement because of the affordable lifestyle.

Three officers recently resigned, but one new one will be hired within the coming weeks and two others have been recommended for police college.