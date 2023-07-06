Timmins police services board asks for public input on future policing in a new survey

The Timmins Police Services Board has launched a public survey as part of its strategic planning for the next few years.

The survey hopes to find out what people think about policing in the city and the directions it should take.

"We understand we have some issues to address with drugs, homelessness and things like that, but there are other parts of policing that we need help with as well," said Kraymr Grenke, chair of the Timmins Police Services Board.

"There are parts of policing that are sometimes not brought to light as fast as others and we want to make sure that we’re providing services to all of our community members."

A link to the survey can be found on the Timmins Police Service website and its social media pages.

The board asks people, for example, if they've been a victim of crime over the last twelve months and how that's impacted them.

It also asks people to share how they feel issues such as traffic, crime and homelessness should be prioritized.

“It’s the board’s strategic plan so we, the board, is the employer of the service, we want to direct the chief and his staff to make sure that we have the right resources in place where they need to be in the City of Timmins," said Grenke.

The survey will be available until Aug. 4 and the Board will use the public’s input to help it make decisions about the way it operates between 2023 and 2026.

Grenke said one of the biggest changes made as a result of its last strategic plan was to implement a Mobile Crisis Rapid Response Team to address mental health-related calls.

The survey comes on the heels of Mayor Michelle Boileau release of a report responding to citizens’ concerns about crime and safety in the city discussed during a recent town hall event.