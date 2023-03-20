Timmins police to offer cash incentives to new recruits

Timmins police are banking on cash incentives to encourage more officers to apply to the local service.

They say it's an initiative that's been successful in other Canadian cities, but the Timmins Police Service is the first in Ontario to use money as a recruitment tool.

It’s a decision officials said they haven't made lightly. Timmins Police Chief Dan Foy said in the last 2 ½ to three months, they have worked with other groups to develop the plan.

“We worked collaboratively and advanced these incentives which were approved by the board," Foy said.

The cash incentives include one for officers with at least three years experience and the other is a tuition reimbursement program.

The Experienced Officer Campaign offers a $30,000 incentive, while the Ontario Police College Tuition Reimbursement Program will be a one-time payment equal to tuition fees awarded to successful graduates.

"There is a stringent review of that officer’s capabilities and their work record with their current employer so that we get a top quality applicant," said police spokesperson Marc Depatie.

To receive the money, recruits would have to commit to Timmins for five years.

“To look for experienced and new officers is our next step to working towards community safety," said Foy.

"We have a council, we have a board that (is) very committed to that topic and we hear it every day from our residents.”

Foy added that retention incentives will be announced to existing officers this week.