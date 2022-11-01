Timmins police uncover cache of stolen goods, including drugs, weapons

A Timmins woman is facing numerous charges after police raided a Mountjoy Street South residence last weekend.

“A search warrant was executed by the Timmins Police Service’s criminal investigations division and yielded the recovery of a significant amount of the stolen property, firearms, ammunition and a quantity of controlled substances,” police said in a news release.

Seized items include 193 Methamphetamine tablets, a 12-gauge shotgun, an altered rifle, ammunition and a variety of stolen property.

The 42-year-old woman is charged with several theft-related charges, as well as careless storage of a firearm and other weapons offences, drug possession and possession of property obtained by crime.