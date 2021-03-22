The Timmins Police Service is issued a fraud advisory Monday after receiving numerous reports of the same scam.

The caller tells whoever answers that a government agency has intercepted a package at a border crossing addressed to them that contains drugs and cash.

"The call recipient is then asked to take part in necessary steps to avoid further legal entanglements, prosecution or possible incarceration," police said in a news release.

"A number of astute and concerned citizens have alerted the Timmins police that this phishing campaign is actively underway in the Timmins area."

The scam is designed to convince victims to give up personal information or to take their money, police said.

"The originators of such calls are the farthest thing from legitimate authority figures," the release said.

"Here again and as always, unless you are the person who has initiated the phone call or internet conversation, the need for heightened suspicion as to the intent and legitimacy of any call of this nature is required."

If any such package were intercepted, local law enforcement would be made aware, police said.

"This is simply not the case in this instance."

Fraudsters can be insistent, persistent and, in certain cases, intimidating in order to get people to provide personal information or banking details.

The best course of action is to simply ignore the call, hang up, and report the matter to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Center at 1-888-495-9501 or click here.