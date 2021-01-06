The Timmins Police Service issued a public safety advisory Wednesday regarding a fraudulent phone fraud campaign.

"Timmins police is in receipt of a complaint alleging a phishing phone fraud campaign that appears to be underway in the Timmins area," a news release said.

Police said callers pretend to represent local utility providers or home heating maintenance crews.

"According to the nature of the complaint, unsolicited calls are received where the caller holds himself out to be a representative of a local service provider and makes false claims about being able to complete furnace maintenance," the release said.

"These fraudsters are convincing and insistent that your home heating equipment may fail if they are not allowed to attend your residence to provide some measure of maintenance."

While regular maintenance of home heating devices is certainly recommended, police said random solicitations may be fraudulent, "preying on consumer fear or naiveté."

Details about any such calls should be forwarded directly to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or its website.

"Should anyone receive such a call, the Timmins Police Service recommends simply hanging up and contacting your preferred service utility provider by phone or online to make necessary repairs or complete necessary maintenance," the release said.