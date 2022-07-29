Timmins police warns 'foolhardy' drivers not to turn left on Wilson Avenue

The Timmins Police Service is warning drivers that left turns are not allowed for eastbound traffic on Wilson Avenue at the intersection with Mountjoy Street South.

"Signage in the area is clearly visible outlining how left turns for eastbound traffic is prohibited at this intersection," police said in a news release Friday.

"Impatient or foolhardy motorists who opt to turn left off of Wilson Avenue and onto Mountjoy Street South run the risk of receiving offence notices that carry monetary fines and the accumulation of demerit points."

The ban on left turns is needed to protect pedestrians and alleviate congestion during Connecting Link construction.

"The Timmins Police Service is in receipt of complaints regarding this type of offence being committed on what seems like a daily basis," police said.

"Enhanced patrols of this specific area will be undertaken to inspire full compliance."