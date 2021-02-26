For people looking to dip their toes in some warm water in Timmins, the Archie Dillon Sportsplex swimming pool is reopening Monday after being closed since the beginning of the pandemic last March.

While it's back in business, it won't be business as usual.

COVID rules will be in play at the facility. Masks will be mandatory and there will be special racks for people to hang them up while they're swimming in the pool.

While the pool was closed, the city made some upgrades to the pool area. Swimmers can look forward to walking on a new deck, seeing new LED lighting and a fresh coat of paint on the walls.

The diving board and rock climbing wall have been removed for the time being.

Aquatic supervisor Amanda Nadeau said it would be a good idea for visitors to check all the guidelines online before coming or call.

There will also be a schedule for the change room.

"So our change-room capacity is set to 10 people per change room, so that’s why there’s quite a bit of timing involved with the entry and exits," said Nadeau. "And our maximum, capacity just for a safe return to opening to allow staff and public to have time to get used to the new protocols, the health unit has asked that we have a soft opening, so to start for right now, we’re at 36.”

She added that the City of Timmins has spent around $1 million to make the upgrades at the facility, including a new roof.