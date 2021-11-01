Timmins Pride calls out for art submissions

Timmins Pride has been working with ATZ Equity Consulting over the past few months to collect data to find out where there are gaps in services for the 2SLGBTQ+ communities in the Cochrane and Timiskaming Districts.

"At this moment, we all have our individual views and I think that’s where the survey is going to help us out, give us more of an idea of what everybody needs," said Matthieu Villeneuve, president of Timmins Pride.

Now that the report is being finalized, the consultant wants to add artwork such as paintings, poetry, and photography to it.

"We want it to beautiful. We want it to be aesthetically pleasing and dynamic and visual and not just needlessly academic really. What better way to do that in this context by involving the community who’s provided us with their data right," said Alison Rodgers, founder of ATZ Equity Consulting.

If you are interested in submitting to the art contest:

All entries must be emailed to ATZ Equity Consulting at info@atzequityconsulting.com with your name, the title of the art piece, print quality image(s). If you wish to remain anonymous in the publication, please indicate.

All images must be print quality (300 DPI min size 3000x3000px, .jpeg, .png, or .tiff format).

All submissions must be received by 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 8 to be considered.

The prize of a Lenovo Smart Tab M8 tablet will be offered to each of the top three selected art pieces. Honourable mentions may still be featured in the report.

If pandemic restrictions allow, the art may be displayed at the launch event for the Needs Assessment Report.

Rodgers said the report will be released to the public at the end of December.

Villeneuve said he's excited to learn what the next steps should be in trying to make the Timmins area more inclusive for the 2SLGBTQ+ community.