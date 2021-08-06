Timmins Public Library launches new app to give patrons greater flexibility

Timmins Public Library officials are excited to welcome patrons back to the building after the recent pandemic lockdown, and they're celebrating with the launch of a new mobile app.

While people were waiting to get back inside the library building after the recent COVID-19 lockdown, librarians were getting more than 100 new books ready for the shelves.

In fact, officials said there are so many new books in English and French for all ages, they're not even all out on the floor yet.

“As soon as we opened those doors, people were coming in and picking up those books because they were finally able to pick them themselves based on their mood or feeling see what was new so we have piles of new books that we were itching to get in the hands of new readers," said Erin Auger, assistant library director with the Timmins Public Library.

For anyone interested in what's available to borrow, the new mobile 'Timmins Public Library App' launched this week and patrons can browse the library's collections. Patrons can also use their phones as virtual library cards to place items on hold, check out digital content and renew items.

“Your books and e-audiobooks -- all of our online resources -- are listed so you can go on there and find ancestry and overdrive, and Cantook, CreativeBug and everything that we offer digitally is right there," said Carole-Ann Demers, chief executive officer with the Timmins Public Library.

As long as you have a valid library card, the app is available to download from app stores and it can be downloaded to multiple devices. Library staff said they will help anyone having trouble with the process.