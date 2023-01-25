Timmins raises Bell Let's Talk flag, reminding citizens to do a mental health check

The Bell Let's Talk flag is flying in front of municipal buildings on Algonquin Boulevard in Timmins.

Mayor Michelle Boileau said the city is using the Bell Let's Talk toolkit to encourage its employees to take part in activities that promote mental wellness.

Boileau said the initiative has been well received and said it gives them a chance to take a moment to talk to their friends and colleagues about mental health.

"It’s something we’re happy and proud to do every year and it also gives us a chance to be a little bit of a leader to employers to the wider community to encourage the community to take on the Bell Let’s Talk activities and take part in these awareness activities," she said.

Officials with Canadian Mental Health Association Cochrane-Temiskaming said despite the services available to people, they are not always accessed.

"Even in 2023 there are still challenges walking through the door of a service provider. We don’t want that," said Pau Jalbert, the local CMHA executive director.

"This should be as easy as walking into a dentist’s office or going to the emergency department and these are the types events that help us break down those barriers."

The Bell Let's Talk flag will continue to fly throughout the week.

If you or someone you know is struggling, mental health support is available.