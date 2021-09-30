Timmins rallies for truth and reconciliation

Coinciding with the inaugural National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, the Timmins Native Friendship Centre's seventh annual Orange Shirt Day Walk was all the more significant for organizers and community members.

Organizers said at least 300 people came out for the walk -- one of the largest turnouts yet -- as well as to share stories of the generational impacts of the residential and day school systems and discuss the way forward.

"This day should have come much sooner, I am grateful that it is here now," said the centre's youth employment councillor, Caitlyn Kaltwasser, who said her grandmother attended St. Anne's Residential School in Fort Albany.

"I've lived with intergenerational trauma from the residential school (system) and I think that this is a big step in healing for the next generations to come."

Members of local First Nations communities, including elders and residential school survivors, walked with community attendees around the city's downtown.

The event concluded with a residential school survivor recounting her experience at St. Anne's, something she said she had never spoken out loud before. Attendees then stayed for tea and bannock.

With emotions high, Laura Kapashesit, who along with her siblings attended a residential school in Moosonee and came from a family of survivors, said this event made her feel that there is finally support and an opportunity for real change.

"Seeing this event ... I can say I'm not alone anymore," Kapashesit said, adding that there seems to be hope for action after decades of having the atrocities of the school system be ignored.

"Now they're recognizing how it is, (what we're) saying is the truth. Listen to us, we're telling the truth."

Downtown Crosswalk gets widespread attention

The City of Timmins also unveiled a new commemorative crosswalk in the downtown core, painted orange with white feathers to signify the 'Seven Grandfather Teachings' of truth, love, respect, courage, honesty, humility and wisdom.

Photographs of the crosswalk gained large attention on social media, sparking conversation about further steps to promote reconciliation locally.

City officials encouraged community members to take in the meaning behind the piece and use it as an opportunity to learn about the history and the impacts of the residential school system and create a continued dialogue about reconciliation.

"When we know more, we can do more," the city wrote in a release.

"It is so important that we all open our hearts and minds to the 'Truth and Reconciliation (Report)' recommendations and educational opportunities."