Timmins receives extension to complete work at sewage treatment plant

Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks has granted the City of Timmins more time to complete work on the Whitney-Tisdale Pumping Station No. 4 project.

Work was to have been completed this month on the project, which began in 2014. A new date of Jan 28, 2022, has been approved by the ministry.

"The project is nearing completion and the city is pleased to report that the micro-piling work undertaken to rectify issues encountered on the site has been completed," the city said in a news release Monday.

"The commissioning activities, which are required to be completed before the new pumping station can be put into operation, have led to an extension of the completion date."

The extension is necessary due to leaking of the equalization tanks and flooding of the pump equipment, the city said, which occurred during mandatory facility testing. The delay is not expected to increase costs on the $9 million project.

Delays have plagued the project, related to settling soil, groundwater intrusions and the COVID-19 pandemic. The city said Monday they are confident the project will be completed in January.

"The city has taken all commercially reasonable steps to mitigate the impact of any further delays," the news release said.

"The city can further confirm that the extension of the completion date is not expected to give rise to any additional costs above the amended remediation budget for the project."

For more information on the Whitney and Tisdale Waste Water Treatment Plant, visit Timmins.ca.