Timmins resident celebrates $100K Encore win

David Campbell of Timmins matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the Jan. 4 Lotto Max draw to win $100,000.

The 65-year-old dog trainer said he has been an occasional lottery player since the 1970s.

"I enjoy the entertainment value of Instant games and I always say yes to Encore," Campbell said in a news release from the OLG on Thursday.

He had a stack of tickets that he needed to check when he discovered his big win.

"My friend asked me why I didn't check them yet and I said, 'I'll get around to it,'" Campbell said.

"So he started checking them using the OLG app. He saw 'Big Winner – $100,000’ and he was shocked."

He said he plans to invest his win and celebrate by getting the dogs he works with some extra special treats.

The winning ticket was purchased at Esso on the Run on River Park Road in Timmins.