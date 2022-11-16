Timmins resident celebrates $631,875 Lottario jackpot
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Digital Content Producer
Darren MacDonald
Chak Man Chow of Timmins won $631,875.50 in the Sept. 10 Lottario draw.
Chak Man, 52, said he’s been a regular lottery player for more than 20 years.
“When I scanned my ticket on the OLG App, I thought it said $631 at first,” he is quoted as saying in a news release from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp.
“When I re-read the number, I realized it said $631,875.50. I was so happy and excited.”
Chak Man said he shared his news with his brother and sister first, who were very happy for him.
“I feel happiness,” he said.
He’s still thinking about what to do with his winnings.
The winning ticket was purchased at 6/49 Mega Convenience on Steeles Avenue in Scarborough.
