Timmins resident charged in multi-vehicle crash last month that cause serious injuries

A 25-year-old resident of Timmins has been charged with careless driving in connection with a multi-vehicle collision in the early morning hours of March 28 at the intersection of Westmount Street and Airport Road.

"The collision involved a pickup truck and a passenger vehicle and resulted in severe injury to a number of vehicle occupants," police said in a news release Tuesday.

"The root cause of the collision has been determined through investigation into the incident resulting in serious injury to the 19-year-old and 24-year-old passengers of the sedan."

The accused has been served with a provincial offences notice, police said, "compelling him to enter a plea in a timely manner in answer to the charge laid against him."