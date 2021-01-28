A 43-year-old resident of Timmins is facing several charges, including sexual assault and extortion, involving a young person under age 16.

The allegations date to between June and September 2019, James Bay Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Thursday. The victim is from Moonbeam.

The 43-year-old resident is charged with extortion, sexual assault of someone under age 16, forcible confinement, overcoming resistance by administering a drug, sexual interference, and invitation to sexual touching to someone under age 16.

The accused was released on an undertaking and is to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kapuskasing at a later date in February.

The OPP no longer releases the gender of people charged with offences, and will not be releasing the name of the accused in order to protect the identity of the victim.