Timmins resident charged with counselling to commit murder

A person from Timmins is facing charges following a four-month investigation by members of the James Bay Ontario Provincial Police in Kapuskasing.

In a news release Wednesday, police said they received a report Aug. 3 of this year about someone looking for help to commit murder.

Since then, the crime unit, with help from the OPP’s CID branch, have been investigating the report.

Police have now arrested a 64-year-old Timmins resident, who is charged with public mischief, counselling someone to commit an indictable offence and uttering threats.

The accused remains in custody pending a bail hearing.

“The identity of the accused is not being released in order to protect the identity of the victim,” police said.