Timmins resident wins $420K Lottario jackpot

Yvan Robinson of Timmins won $420,740.70 in the Jan. 15 Lottario draw.

Robinson, 78, said he has been a regular lottery player for 40 years.

"Lottario is my favourite game to play," he said in a news release Friday from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. “This is my first big win.”

The mining industry retiree checked his ticket at the store a few days after the draw when he discovered he was a big winner.

"My heart was pounding so hard," he said. "I called my family to share the good news and they all congratulated me."

Robinson plans to invest his winnings and save some for a summer trip in Canada.

The winning ticket was purchased at 101 Mall Variety on Pine Street in Timmins.